Motorcyclist ejected from bike by hit and run driver then struck again by a second vehicle

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) Louisiana State Police are investigating after a man was ejected from his motorcycle Saturday night by a hit and run driver and then struck a second time by a passing car.

According to LSP Public Information Officer Brooks David, the unidentified motorcyclist was traveling on LA 94 around 10:30 Saturday night when the driver of a maroon Oldsmobile vehicle made a left turn into the path of the the motorcyclist.

David said on impact the motorcyclist was ejected from the bike and then struck by a passing vehicle.

As the bike kept rolling, David said the driver of a third vehicle struck the bike before it came to a rest.

The motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital where he is listed in serious condition.

Anyone who has information on the driver of a older model maroon Oldsmobile is asked to contact LSP at 337-262-5880.