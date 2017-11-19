New Orleans’ residents elect the city’s first female Mayor

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WWL-TV) – LaToya Cantrell was elected the next mayor of New Orleans in a landslide victory with 60 percent of the vote.

“This win tonight is not for me nor my family. This win tonight is for the city of New Orleans Yes! Absolutely!” Cantrell said as she addressed her supporters at the New Orleans Jazz Market in Central City.

Cantrell defeated Desiree Charbonnet 51,342 to 33,729 to take the city’s top elected spot after a month-long runoff. She became the first female mayor in the city’s 300-year history.

Cantrell said she congratulated Charbonnet not only on her campaign but for making history with her in a two-woman runoff.

A few miles away at the same time, Charbonnet delivered her concession speech.

“I truly do not regret one moment of anything about this campaign — resigning from my position, working every day and talking to people, touching our community and knowing exactly what the needs are. I am so proud to have been in that race,” she said before congratulating Cantrell. “Listen, y’all. If she does well, we all do well.”