One dead, three others in serious condition after boat hits barge

NEW ORLEANS — One person is dead and three others were rescued by the Coast Guard after a boat hit a barge near Bayou Segnette Sunday.

Officials said around 4 a.m., the Coast Guard received a report of a 22-foot recreational boat with four people on board hitting a barge. The boat veered off then ran around, throwing one of the passengers off.

Coast Guard officials said the barge launched a small boat to help and rescued the ejected person, taking them to emergency services. That person later died, officials said.

A helicopter was deployed by the Coast Guard, which rescued the remaining passengers and brought them to West Jefferson Hospital. The survivors are listed in serious to critical condition.