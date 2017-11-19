One person dead after a fire at a Henderson Hardware store

HENDERSON, La. (KLFY) One person is dead after a structure fire at Robin’s Hardware store in Henderson.

According to the State Fire Marshal’s office, the fire happened before dawn Sunday in the 1400 block of Henderson Highway.

In addition to the Henderson Police and Fire Departments, the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office and the State Fire Marshals’ office was called to assist and have begun a full investigation.

Investigators so far have not released the identity of the victim or said what caused the fire.

This is a developing story that we are following and will have more details as they are released.