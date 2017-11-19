Saints win overtime thriller, extend win streak to 8 games

The Saints trailed 31-16 late in the fourth quarter, but the Black and Gold scored 18 unanswered points in the fourth and overtime, giving the squad a 34-31 triumph. The Saints (8-2) win streak extends to eight games after beating Washington.

Wil Lutz 28-yard field goal in overtime was the winner for the Saints.

Mark Ingram scored the only touchdown for the Saints in the first half, on a 36-yard run, tying the game at 10-10.

Drew Brees accounted for two touchdown passes against Washington. He hit Josh Hill for a 3-yard touchdown, and connected with Alvin Kamara on 18-yard touchdown, then they hooked up again on a 2-point conversion to tie the score at 31-31.

Brees finished 29-of-41 passing, for 385 yards and two touchdowns.

His counterpart, Kirk Cousins threw for 322 yards and three touchdowns.

Kirk Cousins found Chris Thompson for the first touchdown of the contest from 16 yards. In the second half he connected with a wide-open Ryan Grant on a 40-yard touchdown. The Saints called an all-out blitz, it didn’t work, Washington led at that point 24-13. Cousins final touchdown pass, a 7-yard touchdown to Jeremy Sprinkle.

The only touchdown not involving Cousins from Washington, Samaje Perine punched in a score from 1-yard out.