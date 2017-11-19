Three businesses damaged by fire in downtown Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) three buildings were affected or damaged by a fire that broke out early Sunday morning in downtown Lafayette.

The Studio Downtown, Phillyanna Cheesesteaks and Pho Tastic Vietnamese all suffered damage in the Sunday morning fire.

According to Lafayette Fire Public Information Officer Alton Trahan, at 4:29 a.m. Lafayette firefighters responded to a fire alarm activation at The Studio Downtown nightclub in the 400 block of Jefferson Street.

Trahan said when firefighters arrived, light smoke was noticed inside the building. and upon investigating, firefighters discovered heavy flames behind the Phillyanna Cheesesteaks establishment located next door.

A second alarm was immediately requested due to the magnitude of the fire and its location. The outside bar and patio area behind Phillyanna was totally involved, according to Trahan.

The fire was spreading to the exterior of The Studio Downtown and Pho Tastic Vietnamese Cuisine and Bar.

Trahan said emergency crews were also concerned of the fire spreading to the Lafayette Science Museum, however the museum did not sustain any fire damage.

Approximately thirty-five firefighters battled the blaze for 30 minutes before getting it under control.

The businesses were closed at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported, Trahan said.

Investigators have determined that the fire originated in the outside bar/ patio area of Phillyanna. T

The establishment closed around 1:40 a.m. The rear exterior of the building sustained heavy fire damage and there was smoke damage in the interior, he said.

The Studio Downtown nightclub sustained moderate fire damage to the exterior rear of the building. The interior had minor smoke damage and the fire caused light fire damage to the exterior building of Pho Tastic Vietnamese Cuisine and Bar.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Trahan said.