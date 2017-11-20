After receiving tips from the public, “relieved” deputies nab suspect tied to multiple thefts and burglaries

TURKEY CREEK, La. (KLFY)- A stolen ATV led to the arrest of one man they believe is connected to several area crimes, according to the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Jeremy Clark has been charged with possession of stolen things. He is being held in at $15,000. Clark is suspected of several other thefts and robberies in the Turkey Creek area, detectives said.

Deputies were initially called out for loud noises involving someone riding an ATV on Nov. 14.

After a brief investigation, detectives found the matching stolen vehicle and arrested Clark inside a home in the 1100 block of Junction Road.

“As always the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the public for all information and tips received that led to the capture of Jeremy Clark,” the department said in a statement today.