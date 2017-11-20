Bailey’s Seafood and Grill prepares for 25th Annual Thanksgiving Luncheon

LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) – While most restaurants take Thanksgiving Day off from serving the public, one Lafayette restaurant – Bailey’s – spends it preparing meals for those in need.

Since 1993, Bailey’s Seafood & Grill has provided a special meal every Thanksgiving for the less fortunate, whether they be destitute, infirm or otherwise in need.

Bailey’s owner, Ema Haq, is proud to continue this honor with a traditional Thanksgiving meal that will be served at the restaurant on Thanksgiving Day, 10:30 a.m.-2:00 p.m.

The restaurant will provide transportation for people who need assistance getting to there.

Dinner will also be delivered to homes for people who are unable to go to the restaurant due to a physical handicap.

Bailey’s is located at 5520-A Johnston St.

For more information, please call (337) 988-6464.