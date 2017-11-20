BBR launches 3rd annual ‘Hygiene for Humanity’ donation drive

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – BBR Creative will be giving the gift of a fresh start again with its third-annual “Hygiene for Humanity” donation drive.
The dive benefits those experiencing homelessness in our community. From November 20 until December 20, BBR is collecting personal toiletry items that will be donated to the Salvation Army of Lafayette.
Items needed:
- Travel-sized soaps, shampoos, conditioners, gels (hotel-style toiletries)
- Toothbrushes/toothpaste
- Men’s deodorant
- Men’s disposable razors/shaving cream
- Men’s unscented lotion
- Feminine hygiene products
- Bug spray
- Sunscreen
- Chapstick
- Reusable water bottles (with clips if possible)
- Powdered laundry detergent/liquid bleach
- Men’s liquid body wash
- Men’s shampoo (large bottles)
- Paper towels
- NEW towels and washcloths
- NEW socks, men’s underwear/boxers and plain white undershirts
- New or gently used blankets
Donations will be given to the Salvation Army.
“BBR is proud to partner with the Salvation Army of Lafayette to help people in our community get the support and resources they need in order to get back on their feet,” said Julie Gauthier, public relations director for BBR.
Donations can be dropped off at the BBR office in Lafayette, located at 300 Rue Beauregard, Building I. Pick-up is also available by calling 337-233-1515.
A flyer with a list of items needed and drop-off information is available on BBR’s website.
Financial donations to the Salvation Army can also be made online.