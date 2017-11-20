BBR launches 3rd annual ‘Hygiene for Humanity’ donation drive

Related Coverage El Sido’s 31st annual Thanksgiving Food Drive

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – BBR Creative will be giving the gift of a fresh start again with its third-annual “Hygiene for Humanity” donation drive.

The dive benefits those experiencing homelessness in our community. From November 20 until December 20, BBR is collecting personal toiletry items that will be donated to the Salvation Army of Lafayette.

Items needed:

Travel-sized soaps, shampoos, conditioners, gels (hotel-style toiletries)

Toothbrushes/toothpaste

Men’s deodorant

Men’s disposable razors/shaving cream

Men’s unscented lotion

Feminine hygiene products

Bug spray

Sunscreen

Chapstick

Reusable water bottles (with clips if possible)

Powdered laundry detergent/liquid bleach

Men’s liquid body wash

Men’s shampoo (large bottles)

Paper towels

NEW towels and washcloths

NEW socks, men’s underwear/boxers and plain white undershirts

New or gently used blankets

Donations will be given to the Salvation Army.

“BBR is proud to partner with the Salvation Army of Lafayette to help people in our community get the support and resources they need in order to get back on their feet,” said Julie Gauthier, public relations director for BBR.

Donations can be dropped off at the BBR office in Lafayette, located at 300 Rue Beauregard, Building I. Pick-up is also available by calling 337-233-1515.

A flyer with a list of items needed and drop-off information is available on BBR’s website.

Financial donations to the Salvation Army can also be made online.