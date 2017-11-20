Cajuns hire Gerry Glasco as new softball coach

Gerry Glasco is the new head coach of Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Softball.

Glasco coached the previous nine seasons in the Southeastern Conference and is considered one of the nation’s top offensive coaches and recruiters. He helped lead Texas A&M to the 2017 Women’s College World Series and was recently appointed associate head coach at Auburn.

He becomes the fourth head coach in the 38-year history of Ragin’ Cajuns Softball, which was led first by National Fastpitch Coaches Association Hall of Famer Yvette Girouard. Glasco’s hiring is pending approval by the University of Louisiana System Board of Supervisors.

Director of Athletics Dr. Bryan Maggard introduced Glasco during a press conference Monday at the UL Lafayette Alumni Center.

“Gerry Glasco represents all the values we have for both our softball program and athletics department to include integrity, strong character, determination, and a championship vision,” Maggard said. “He is a proven winner, a great recruiter and has a relentless work ethic. Coach Glasco develops positive relationships with his players, while mentoring young women well beyond the softball field.”

Glasco’s résumé includes achievements at all levels of softball. He has coached 11 All-Americans, 29 All-SEC honorees and 31 All-Region selections. As a collegiate coach, he has been a part of nine NCAA Tournament appearances, six NCAA Super Regionals and three Women’s College World Series. He also won two championships in the National Pro Fastpitch League, most recently in 2017, and a national championship at the 18U level in travel ball.

“My family and I are excited to be a part of the Louisiana program,” Glasco said. “It’s one of the best programs in the country and is supported by the best fans in the nation.

“We will practice hard and compete hard in pursuit of a national championship. Our program has a bright future, and I am proud to be a Ragin’ Cajun.”

The Crab Orchard, Illinois, native has raised the level of offensive production of each team he’s been associated with since his collegiate coaching career began. He coached at Georgia from 2009-2014 and at Texas A&M from 2015-2017.

Glasco helped Georgia to a 282-92 mark as the team hovered near the top of the NCAA and SEC rankings in almost all offensive categories and set over 20 team offensive records during his six-year stay. The Bulldogs belted 85 home runs his first season (up from 26 the previous season) and later led the SEC in home runs during his final two seasons.

Georgia captured the program’s first SEC Tournament championship (2014) and twice reached the final four of the Women’s College World Series with Glasco on staff.

In three seasons at Texas A&M, Glasco restructured the offense and helped guide the Aggies’ rise to the top of the SEC, culminating with a third-place finish in 2017. His clubs tallied 465 extra-base hits, including 213 home runs, and scored 6.1 runs per game. In his final two seasons, the Aggies were the SEC’s home run leaders in regular season conference play.

Eight offensive records were broken under Glasco’s watch at Texas A&M, highlighted by the 2016 season when the Aggies broke school records for runs scored (429); on base percentage (.437); RBI (401); total bases (852); and OPS (.988).

Glasco spent seven seasons as the assistant softball coach at Johnston City (Illinois) High School before taking his first collegiate job at Georgia. In his last season, he led the junior high team to a state title.

During his time at Johnston City High, Glasco founded the Illinois Southern Force Softball organization and served as the head coach of the Southern Force Gold from 2001-2008. The team finished in the Top 20 four times at ASA Gold Nationals and won the 2004 18U Gold National Championship. That year, Glasco and his staff were named the National Coaching Staff of the Year by the NFCA for travel softball.

Glasco and wife Vickie have three daughters who share their dad’s passion for the sport. Tara is a manager at Field House Sports in College Station, Texas. Erin is an assistant softball coach at Rockdale (Illinois) High School. Geri Ann played collegiately at Georgia and Oregon, and was named Gatorade National Player of the Year her senior year of high school. She was later SEC Freshman of the Year.

Glasco is a 1976 graduate of Crab Orchard (Illinois) High School, where he lettered in baseball and basketball. He graduated from the University of Illinois with a bachelor’s degree in agricultural economics in 1980.