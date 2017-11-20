Kinder man arrested on rape charge in Jeff Davis Parish

JEFFERSON DAVIS PARISH, La. (KLFY)- Today, a 19-year-old Kinder man turned himself to the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office on one count of third degree rape.

Tyler Romero was booked on a $50,000 bond. He bonded out at 3:10 p.m. this afternoon, authorities said.

An investigation into an alleged sexual assault began on Nov. 3. The crime is alleged to have occurred on Oct. 8.

Detectives believe Romero knew the victim and the assault occurred inside his residence in Kinder.

According to Louisiana State Law third degree rape is deemed to be without the lawful consent of a victim because it is committed under any one or more of the following:

(1) When the victim is incapable of resisting or of understanding the nature of the act by reason of a stupor or abnormal condition of mind produced by an intoxicating agent or any cause and the offender knew or should have known of the victim’s incapacity.

(2) When the victim, through unsoundness of mind, is temporarily or permanently incapable of understanding the nature of the act and the offender knew or should have known of the victim’s incapacity.

(3) When the victim submits under the belief that the person committing the act is someone known to the victim, other than the offender, and such belief is intentionally induced by any artifice, pretense, or concealment practiced by the offender.

(4) When the offender acts without the consent of the victim.