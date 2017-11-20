Lafayette Parish School Board set to hold special meeting to levy 7.27 mills property tax

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Around this time two years ago, voters in Lafayette parish supported a 10 year 7.2 millage tax renewal for the purpose of continued public education.

57% of voters previously approved the plans to levy the 7.27 mills property tax back in 2015. The levying of this tax was up for renewal in the beginning of this year. Today, a special board meeting will announce the further actions of the tax.

“There again we are talking about the future of public education. It’s not just about facilities but having money to expand or graduation rare and to improve student achievement,” said Lafayette Parish Superintendent Donald Aguillard. “We can bring in programs and services add-ons to the curriculum that makes Lafayette special and a school district.”

The superintendent says the tax makes up for 5.4% of the school’s total operating budget.