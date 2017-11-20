Louisiana chef accused of stalking, threatening woman

MONROE, La. (AP) – A chef who was named the 2016 Louisiana Seafood King is accused of stalking a woman.

News outlets report an arrest affidavit filed Saturday says 35-year-old William Blake Phillips texted and called the woman a total of 54 times, showed up at her home several times after being told not to come and threatened to hurt and kill her.

The affidavit says Phillips told Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s deputies he contacted to woman, but did not travel to her home.

Phillips was transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center and booked on one count of stalking, a felony charge. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

Phillips currently managed Blue Magnolia Catering in Monroe, and has previously served as chef at Restaurant Sage and Bayou Roux.