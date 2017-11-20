Louisiana man among those killed in Arkansas helicopter crash

DEWITT, Ark. (AP) – The Latest on the crash of a medical helicopter in Arkansas that killed all three people aboard:

12:45 p.m.

Officials have identified the three people who were killed when a medical helicopter crashed in eastern Arkansas.

Pafford Air One identified the victims as 46-year-old pilot Michael Bollen of Hot Springs, 61-year-old flight nurse James Lawson Spruiell of Sulligent, Alabama; and 26-year-old flight paramedic John Auld III, who went by the nickname Trey, of Shreveport, Louisiana.

No patients were on board when the Bell 407 helicopter crashed Sunday night in a rural area of Arkansas about 60 miles (100 kilometers) east of Little Rock. Pafford Air One says the helicopter had been flying from Pine Bluff to a hospital in Helena-West Helena.

Federal investigators are looking into the cause of the crash.