Louisiana State Police issues advisory for missing 7-year-old from New Orleans

Carly Laing, WVLA Published:
(Photo Credit: Louisiana State Police)

BATON ROUGE, LA (WVLA) – Louisiana State Police have issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Media Advisory.

The New Orleans Police Department is looking for a 7 year old boy. the child, Kevin Gibson, is a black male with short black hair and brown eyes.

Kevin was last seen late Sunday, November 19, 2017, in the Upper 9th Ward near the intersection of Alvar Street and North Prieur Street.

Law enforcement has reason to believe Kevin Gibson is in imminent danger.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Kevin Gibson is urged to immediately contact the New Orleans Police Department at 504-821-2222, 504-658-5267 or Louisiana State Police  at 337-962-2605.

