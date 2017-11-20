LPD receives $1.2 million from Department of Justice

Related Coverage Lafayette PD receives $1.2 million in federal funds

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Lafayette Police Department will be getting ten additional officers thanks to federal grant money from the Department of Justice.

It’s called C.O.P.S, which stands for Community Oriented Policing Services.

Through the program, the Lafayette Police Department will be awarded a little more than $1.2 million of federal grant money to hire, additional officers.

According to Attorney General Jeff Sessions, a total of $98 million is being divided among 179 law enforcement agencies, Lafayette Police being one of them.

Lafayette City-Parish Council Chairman Kenneth Boudreaux says, “I think this is a great day for Lafayette. I’m certainly excited. All the effort we’ve been putting forward over the years trying to increase and enhance community policing.”

The District 4 councilman believes the additional officers will benefit areas where criminal activity occurs in high volume.

Areas that often have “gunfire, deaths, injuries, open-air drug dealing, the list goes on and on.

Hopefully, this money will be utilized in such a way to continue to curtail some of that behavior and just improve the quality of life for our citizens,” Boudreaux explains.

More than 800 officers will be added through the program nationwide, with about 10 coming to the Lafayette Police Department, which will complement the culture in our community.

“We are understaffed as a law-enforcement agency. When you talk about special operations, addressing unique occurrences: festivals and other events, this is going to allow us to put more folks into the areas of patrols. It still doesn’t get us where we need to be but it’s moving us in the right direction” Boudreaux says.

U.S. Attorney Alexander Hook said in a news release that he wants to be the first to congratulate LPD on being awarded the grant.

He says the additional officers will only enhance the great work they perform on a daily basis.