Public invited to attend a special mass for first responders

KLFY Newsroom Published: Updated:
Photo: KLFY/ Elwood Shields

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- A special mass honoring law enforcement, firefighters and emergency response personnel will be held at noon on Nov. 29.

Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church will host the service on 145 Martin Luther King Dr. in Lafayette.

 

