Saints' Okafor out for the season with torn Achilles tendon

Associated Press Published:
Story: AP Photo: twitter

METAIRIE, La. (AP) – Saints defensive end Alex Okafor will miss the remainder of the season after tearing his Achilles tendon during the fourth quarter of Sunday’s comeback victory over the Washington Redskins.

Saints coach Sean Payton, who confirmed the injury on Monday, says losing Okafor is “real difficult” and that the veteran defensive end, who was acquired as a free agent this past offseason, has been “a great teammate.”

In 10 games this season, the 26-year-old Okafor had 4½ sacks, five tackles for loss, nine quarterback hits and two forced fumbles.

Fellow defensive end Cameron Jordan says Okafor was showing he could be an elite defensive end. Jordan says fellow ends Trey Hendrickson and Hau’oli Kikaha have demonstrated the potential this season to capitalize on increased playing time.

The extent of Okafor’s injury was first reported by NFL Network earlier Monday.

