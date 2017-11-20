UPDATE: CBS fires Charlie Rose amid harassment allegations

Related Coverage Gayle King and Norah O’Donnell respond to Charlie Rose allegations

NEW YORK (CBS) -UPDATE: CBS News has cut ties with “CBS This Morning” co-host Charlie Rose over allegations of sexual assault, CBS News president David Rhodes announced Tuesday.

“Despite Charlie’s important journalistic contribution to our news division, there is absolutely nothing more important, in this or any organization, than ensuring a safe, professional workplace-a supportive environment where people feel they can do their best work. We need to be such a place,” Rhodes said in a statement Tuesday.

Rose was suspended from the network after The Washington Post published claims from eight women who all worked or wanted to work for his PBS program. They describe Rose making unwanted sexual advances in the 1990s through 2011.

ORGINAL STORY (AP): PBS says it is immediately halting distribution of Charlie Rose’s interview program and CBS News suspended him following The Washington Post’s report of eight women who accused the veteran newsman of multiple unwanted sexual advances and inappropriate behavior.

The women, three of whom spoke on the record in the deeply-reported story, accused Rose of groping them, walking naked in front of them and relating an erotic dream.

Rose told the Post that he was “deeply embarrassed” and apologized for his behavior.

Rose’s PBS show features his in-depth interviews with newsmakers. The 75-year-old journalist is one of three hosts of “CBS This Morning” and is also a contributor to “60 Minutes.”