Ville Platte robbery suspect wanted, considered armed and dangerous

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY)- Authorities are searching for a suspect believed to be involved in an armed robbery in the 2400 block on 7th Street in the Eastside Subdivision.

Deputies are searching for 18-year-old Kendell Pete, who they considerer armed and dangerous.

The robbery happened on Nov. 9. when witnesses said a male subject wearing a bandana partially over his face held a woman at gunpoint. The woman said the the suspect took her purse by force and fled on foot.

At some point, the gunman walked up to a vehicle being driven by Charles Herbert and lefts the scene with him. The suspect then fled the vehicle on foot.

The Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating Pete. He is known to frequent the area of the Eastside Subdivision and occasionally be at the residence of 2481 2nd Street.

Pete has an active warrant for armed robbery w/use of a firearm.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division by phone at 337-363-2161. All callers with information will remain anonymous.