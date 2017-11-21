Christmas edition ‘Make America Great Again’ hats are now available

WWL-TV Published:
Photo: DonaldJTrump.com, Custom)

WASHINGTON (WWL-TV)- Those hoping to make Christmas great again can express their beliefs with a special new holiday hat.

Donald Trump’s signature “Make America Great Again” hats now come in a Christmas edition, embroidered with colorful Christmas lights. The back of the hat is embroidered with “Merry Christmas.”

You can order one online on Trump’s website for $45. Orders placed by Dec. 20 will arrive by Christmas, according to the site.

Last month, a Halloween edition of the hats sold out on Trump’s site.

 

