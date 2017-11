A man is in good condition thanks to a quick-responding Coast Guard crew that rescued him after he fell out of a boat Monday evening.

The Coast Guard reported it happened on the Atchafalaya River near Morgan City a little before 7 p.m.

According to officials, a small boat was seen running with no one inside it.

They added the responding crew spotted the boat’s owner in the water and pulled him out.

The crew then took the boat and its owner to the Berwick Bay boat launch.