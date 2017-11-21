Engineering firm selected for Surrey Street Bridge project

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – We have an update on the Surrey Street Bridge closure. The bridge has been closed since last month for emergency repairs. It crosses the Vermilion River on Lafayette’s east side.

LCG Public Works Director Mark Dubroc said an engineering firm has been hired. The engineers were out Monday and Tuesday doing their own inspection of the bridge.

Repair work on the Surrey Street Bridge should begin soon, hopefully next month. The bridge – which was built in 1948 – was closed to traffic on Oct. 25.

On that day, a DOTD bridge inspection revealed the bridge suffered damage in the August 2016 flood. One of the eight bearings on the main span was fractured. Another bearing had severe corrosion. Officials say the bridge was at risk of collapsing.

“Would it be a total failure where it crashes into the river we don’t know,” Dubroc said. “But it was extremely unsafe to continue traffic on the bridge and so we closed it.”

All eight bearings will be replaced using modern technology. Consultants will also look at other problems the bridge may have. The Lafayette Consolidated Government will spend about $500,000 to fix it.

“We would replace the bearing pads. We will do repairs to the abutments that are necessary, some of the joints need some work. We will seal it and resurface the top to give it a better friction,” Dubroc said.

Dubroc said about 16,000 vehicles use the Surrey Street Bridge every day. The bridge closure puts more stress on the Pinhook Road – Evangeline Thruway intersection.

LCG hopes to reopen the bridge by June.

“We firmly believe that this will extend the life of the bridge 30 years,” Dubroc said.

The engineers are expected to report back to LCG next week with their findings.