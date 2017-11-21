Gayle King and Norah O’Donnell respond to Charlie Rose allegations

Related Coverage CBS suspends Rose, PBS halts his show following allegations

NEW YORK (CBS News) – “CBS This Morning” co-hosts Gayle King and Norah O’Donnell addressed sexual misconduct allegations against co-host Charlie Rose on Tuesday’s broadcast. CBS News has suspended Rose in light of the accusations, and both PBS and Bloomberg have suspended his program.

The Washington Post report published Monday includes claims by eight women who worked for or aspired to work for his PBS program. He stands accused of acts including unwanted sexual advances, groping and exposing himself.

Below are O’Donnell and King’s responses.

Norah O’Donnell

“This is a moment that demands a frank and honest assessment about where we stand and more generally the safety of women. Let me be very clear: there is no excuse for this alleged behavior. It is systematic and pervasive and I’ve been doing a lot of listening and I’m going to continue to do that. This I know is true: women cannot achieve equality in the workplace or in society until there is a reckoning and a taking of responsibility. I am really proud to work at CBS News. There are so many incredible people here, especially on this show – all of you here. This will be investigated. This has to end. This behavior is wrong. Period,” O’Donnell said.

Gayle King

“I really am still reeling. I got an hour and 42 minutes of sleep last night. Both my son and my daughter called me, Oprah called me and said, ‘Are you OK?’ I am not OK. After reading that article in the Post, it was deeply disturbing, troubling and painful for me to read. That said, I think we have to make this matter to women – the women who have spoken up, the women who have not spoken up because they’re afraid. I’m hoping that now they will take the step to speak out, too. This becomes a moment of truth. You know, I’ve enjoyed a friendship and a partnership with Charlie for the past five years. I’ve held him in such high regard and I’m really struggling because how do you – what do you say when someone that you deeply care about has done something that is so horrible? How do you wrap your brain around that? I’m really grappling with that. That said, Charlie does not get a pass here. He doesn’t get a pass from anyone in this room. We are all deeply affected. We are all rocked by this. And I want to echo what Norah said, I really applaud the women that speak up despite the friendship. He doesn’t get a pass because I can’t stop thinking about the anguish of these women. What happened to their dignity, what happened to their bodies, what happened maybe even to their careers. I can’t stop thinking about that and the pain they are going through. I also find that you can hold two ideas in your head at the same time, you can grapple with things. And I’m, to be very honest with you, I’m still trying to process all of this. I’m still trying to sort it out because this is not the man I know, but I’m also clearly on the side of the women who have been very hurt and very damaged by this,” King said.

King and O’Donnell both said they hadn’t spoken to Rose since the allegations were made. King went on to say that she does intend to speak to him on Tuesday.