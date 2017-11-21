Here’s where you can donate to the Food For Families food drive around Acadiana

Abbeville- Super 1 Foods, 8 a.m.- 6 p.m., 2720 Old Erath Road.

Breaux Bridge- Veteran’s Home, 6:30 a.m. – 8:30 p.m., 800 Main St.Hwy.

Baldwin- Baldwin Fire Department, 7 a.m.- 5 p.m., 808 E. Main St.

Broussard- Broussard City Hall, 6 a.m.- 6 p.m., 310 E. Main Street.

Carencro- Carencro Community Center, 6 a.m. – 6 pm., 5115 N University.

Centerville- St. Joseph Catholic Church, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., 132 State Rd. 317

Crowley- Crowley Christian Care Center, 6 a.m. – 6 p.m., 726 W 7th St.

Eunice- Eunice Food Bank, 6 a.m. – 7 p.m., 251 W. Park Ave.

Franklin- Church of the Assumption- Church Hall, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m., 211 Iberia St.

Jeanerette- First Church of God In Christ, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m., 1901 Martin Luther King Dr.

Kaplan- American Legion, 7 a.m.- 6 p.m., 1504 American Legion Road, 1504 American Legion Road.

Lafayette- The Bayou Church, 5 a.m. – 8 p.m., 2234 Kaliste Saloom Rd.

Loreauville- Loreauville Baptist Church, 6 a.m. – 7:30 p.m., 8116 Loreauville Rd.

Mamou- St. Ann Religious Educational Bldg., 6 a.m. – 6 p.m., 716 Sixth St.

Morgan City- Whitney Bank, 7Youngsville City Hall, a.m. – 7 p.m., 600 Parkview Dr.

New Iberia- Sugar Cane Festival Bldg., 7 a.m. – 6 p.m., 600 Parkview Dr.

Opelousas- Walmart Parking Lot- Opelousas, 6 a.m. – 8 p.m., 1629 E. Cresswell Ln.

St. Martinville- Woodmen of the World Bldg., 5:30 a.m. -7:30 p.m., 1255 Capritto-Forty Arpent Rd.

Youngsville- Youngsville City Hall, 6 a.m. – 6 p.m. 305 Iberia St.

Ville Platte- Northside Civic Center- Pavillion Bldg., 5 a.m. – 8 p.m., 704 N. Soileau.