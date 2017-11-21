Heroin on the rise in Acadiana

Ten years ago if you asked around about heroin in Acadiana, you would have more than likely been told it was nonexistent.

Fast forward to present day 2017, ask the same question, and you’re bound to have someone share a story of themselves, an associate, or even a family member that has battled with addiction.

Andrea Gaspard suffered injuries from a car accident 15 years ago.

She would need prescription medication for the pain.

What she didn’t expect was to get hooked on the meds for 10 years.

“I never thought the diction would be worse than what it was already,” Gaspard says.

But it did get worse, much worse, as Gaspard began to lie and steal from those closest to her to fuel her habit.

“Things I would do in my addiction was not what I would do, that wasn’t me at all. Drugs defined me completely,” Gaspard recalls.

Gaspard says this resulted in losing everything that meant anything to her.

“I thought I was getting better help for myself, pain-wise, without having to spend so much money, Gaspard explains.

Andrea Gaspard isn’t alone; as recorded by Lafayette Police, the incidents involving heroin rose from 1 incident in 2009 to 20 as of October of 2017.

“From the time I started roughly 10 years ago until now, it has increased, it’s unbelievable,” says Chad Willis, in-patient counselor at Victory Addiction Recovery Center.

Willis says after a person uses heroin, they usually begin to detox 11 hours after use. But after about a week of treatment, and a strong will to recover, there’s hope.

“If the person complete detox and complete the treatment program and follow his recommendations, the family gets involved, they change their environment, the chances of them the recovering are a lot better,” Willis says.

For Gaspard, it took hitting rock bottom and going to jail.

While incarcerated she was enrolled in a rehab program which she credits for her sobriety.

“And when I came out, knowing I had a good support system, knowing where to go when I need help, everything I was taught is what keeps me sober today,” Gaspard says.

Out of everyone interviewed for this story, they all said the same thing:

If you or someone you know needs help fighting a drug addiction, seek help.

If you need help getting started on a treatment journey, the staff at Victory Addiction and Recovery Center can help.

For more information, you can visit their website.