Motion filed to revoke Marshal Brian Pope’s probation for 23 days

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- A 24-page motion to revoke City Marshal Brian Pope’s probation was filed this afternoon in 15th Judicial District Court.

On behalf of publication The Independent Weekly, attorney Gary McGoffin filed the motion claiming Pope has taken public funds to cover personal court costs during his probationary period.

In March 2016, Pope was sentenced to seven days in jail and nearly $1,000,000 in court costs and penalty fees for contempt of court for withholding public records.

“When you are on probation, you aren’t supposed to to misbehave,” McGoffin told KLFY. “The details in the motion show how much he’s misbehaving. Taking money he’s not entitled to and doing things he shouldn’t do like destroying public records. So we are asking the court to revoke his probation for 23 days.”

On Monday, members of a Recall Brian Pope campaign held a press conference at Lafayette City Court to question why Pope has not acted on Attorney General Jeff Landry’s opinion he requested earlier this year.

According to The Daily Adverser, a spokeswoman for Attorney General Jeff Landry said Pope requested an opinion on the issue on March 28 and it was assigned to a staff attorney days later.

The opinion was completed and sent to Pope for his review before the opinion was to be released. On five occasions, the AG asked Pope if he would approve the opinion’s release, but he never responded, Landry’s office told the Advertiser.

Because Pope did not respond, the Landry’s office canceled the opinion.

In a court deposition, McGoffin asked Pope about $184,170,00 claimed to be taken from the marshals office reserves for personal use.

According to Pope, he doesn’t owe the department any funding.

“I don’t have to pay it back, but I mean, I’d like to make it right,” the marshal said, according to court records