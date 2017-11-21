New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu working on book about race

Associated Press Published:
Mitch Landrieu
FILE - In this June 16, 2017, file photo, New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu speaks in Washington on race in America and his decision to take down Confederate monuments in his city. Landrieu will take over as president of the U.S. Conference of Mayors as it convenes in Miami Beach, Fla., on Friday, June 23, 2017. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

NEW YORK (AP) – New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu is working on a book about his views on race and his support for taking down four Confederate monuments earlier this year.

Viking told The Associated Press on Tuesday that Landrieu’s “In the Shadow of Statues: A White Southerner Confronts History” will come out in March.

The publisher announced that the Democratic mayor will trace his personal history and look at the larger history of racism in the U.S.

Landrieu says the country is at a “pivotal moment” and that he hopes to offer a path out of the current divisions of race, religion and politics.

The 57-year-old Landrieu is the first white mayor of mostly black New Orleans in decades. He has called the Confederate statues celebratory of a South that defended slavery.

