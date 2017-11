IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY)-Troopers are investigating a fatal crash in the eastbound lane of a U.S. 90 frontage road in Iberia Parish near Weeks Island Road this morning.

The crash happened just before 9 a.m., State Police Troop I spokesman Brooks David said.

Troopers said the driver veered off the road and hit a tree. The 38-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released at this time.

We’ll have more information when it becomes available.