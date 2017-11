OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – An Opelousas man ash been arrested in connection with a stabbing incident in the 900 block of North Main Street.

According to Detective Sergeant Crystal Leblanc, officers received a called that a man was stabbed on November 11.

The victim was taken to a hospital and is currently in stable condition.

John Green has been arrested and charged with Attempted 2nd Degree Murder, according to Leblanc.