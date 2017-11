OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – An Opelousas man has been arrested a man involved with home burglaries in Opelousas.

According to Detective Sergeant Crystal Leblanc, police received a call in reference to a burglary on Attakaps Street.

Officers were able to apprehend Elijah Sam.

After further investigation, officers learned that Sam had broken into other homes in the Indian Hills subdivision, according to Leblanc.

Sam was arrested and charged with 3 counts of residential burglary.