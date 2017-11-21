Plantation neighborhood residents furious over government’s lack of response to flooding

Related Coverage Residents of Lafayette neighborhood frustrated with flooding and drainage problems, want action from the city

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Residents of the Plantation neighborhood in Lafayette are still furious about the lack of response from Lafayette Consolidated Government, following the major flooding that occurred back on November 1.

“At this point, we’re having to take matters into our own hands,” said Kyle Miller, President of the Plantation Homeowner’s Association.

On Tuesday, residents of the complex got a helping hand from the Southside High School baseball team.

“So these kids have come out and they’re helping us load and pack sandbags, and we’re able to put them on the levee, and try to get them to where their high enough to withstand a normal Louisiana rain,” said Miller.

For the second time in nearly 15 months, debris is once again lining the sidewalks of the neighborhood.

Residents say that there has been no maintenance on any of the levees surrounding the complex since they were constructed in the late 1980’s, and they want something done about it now.

“Residents are terrified, live with a packed bag, park their vehicles at the pavilion at Parc Lafayette every single time we are predicted to get a lot of rain. That’s no way to live, they’re absolutely terrified. Shouldn’t be that way,” said Michelle John, a property owner in the neighborhood.

Last August, the Great flood left 146 homes, or 100% of the neighborhood completely flooded. On November 1, 50 homes and 22 vehicles took in water.

“They (LCG) need to do what they are supposed to be doing, and step up and take care of this problem for us, as they took it on in the late 80’s,” said Don Williams, another property owner of the neighborhood.

He says the pumps near the neighborhood are not working properly. Also with all the new construction in the area, when it rains the water comes rushing into the community.

Williams and other residents know that it’s time for change.

“It’s been twice very seriously in the last 15 months, and that’s enough,” said Williams.

We reached out to Lafayette Consolidated Government, but have not got a comment regarding the upkeep of the levee yet.