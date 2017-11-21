Teen arrested for North Central High bomb threat

KLFY Newsroom Published: Updated:
(St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office)

WASHINGTON, La (KLFY)- The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a 17-year-old student for bomb threat found in a campus bathroom Friday morning.

Kashley Sonnier was booked on a $50,000 bond on charges of communicating of false information and planned bombing on school property.

The note found in the restroom state, “Bomb in bathroom will go off 11/11/17 at 10:40.”

Sheriff Bobby Guidroz said false threat was investigated with utmost caution.

“We take all bomb threats seriously, the school was locked down for 2 ½ hours,” Guidroz said. “This meant valued law enforcement resources were tied up, and the students were not inside the classroom receiving an education.  My office will continue to investigate these threats and arrest anyone who threatens the safety of our kids and educators.”

 

 

 

