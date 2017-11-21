Deputies: Fight between cousins leads to teen shot in the chest in New Iberia driveway

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY)- At 2:40 p.m. this afternoon, deputies were called to a shooting at a home in the 100 block of Rosier Street.

Investigators found a 17-year-old victim laying in the driveway with a single gunshot wound to the upper chest.

Witnesses told deputies there was an argument between the victim and his cousin, also 17.

The suspect pulled a handgun during the argument and shot the victim once, deputies said.

Detectives located the suspect several blocks away and placed him under arrest.

The 17-year-old suspect will be charged with attempted second degree murder and booked into the Iberia Parish Jail.

The case remains under investigation.