The Partridge Family’ actor, musician David Cassidy dies at 67

David Cassidy, who starred in “The Partridge Family” and went on to have a long career in music and acting, has died at 67.

According to Variety, Cassidy passed away from complications with dementia.

TMZ first reported that Cassidy was hospitalized in Florida earlier this month with a failing kidney and in need of a liver transplant.

In February, Cassidy revealed he had dementia, prompting him to retire from touring

“I want to focus on what I am, who I am and how I’ve been without any distractions,” he told People then. “I want to love. I want to enjoy life.”

His career took off in the early ’70s as he became a teen heartthrob playing the role of Keith Partridge in the musical sitcom “The Partridge Family.”

After the show ended in 1974, he focused on recording and songwriting but continued to act in smaller roles.

In recent years, he’s endured a series of personal setbacks, including substance abuse issues, three DUI arrests, a third divorce and filing for bankruptcy