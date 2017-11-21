Two Opelousas men arrested in connection with October shooting

Kenan Charles (left) Joseph Stelly (right). Photo Credit: Opelousas Police Department.

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) –  Two Opelousas men were arrested in connection with an October shooting in the 500 block of East South Street.

According to Detective Sergeant Crystal Leblanc, one person was wounded in the leg and was taken to a hospital at the time of the shooting.

Kenan Charles was arrested and charged with Felon In Possession Of A Firearm, Illegal Carrying Of Weapons & Illegal Use Of Weapons and Dangerous Instrumentalities.

Joseph Stelly was also arrested; he was charged with Solicitation For Murder, Attempted 1st Degree Murder, Felon In Possession Of A Firearm & Illegal Carrying Of Weapons.

Leblanc says that there is a third arrest pending in this case.

