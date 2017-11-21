Waitr feeds over 1,000 families around Acadiana

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY)- Waitr, a popular food delivery app, is delivering meals to needy families across Acadiana in the days leading up to Thanksgiving.

“We started the share Thanksgiving program as a way to give back to all the communities that have given so much to us,” says Chris Meaux, Waitr’s CEO.

Over 2,000 donated meals will be delivered this week.

Jeff Bolante, Marketing Director for Waitr says, “Being able to share hot meals and Thanksgiving of course with the community I feel is natural, and a strong part of what makes Waitr, Waitr.”

Over $30,000 was collect by Waitr and their users to feed over 1,000 families.

“What makes me excited is that we built a mechanism where they could donate dollars, you know five bucks nothing crazy but just something,” says Sonny Mayugba, Waiter’s Cheif Marketing Officer.

The Broussard family was delivered a hot meal today after being nominated for share thanksgiving by a friend.

“It’s a blessing and I ask God to bless each of everyone that contributed to the meals and each and everyone that deliver the meals,” says Jeri Broussard a cancer survivor who takes care of her disabled son.

“We are really proud that our customers, restaurant partners, our employees and the company have all been together to make this happen it’s a phenomenal feeling,” says Meaux.