WATCH: K9 Nitro does push-ups with Gulf Shore Police Officers

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Gulf Shores Police Department preparing to catch anyone breaking the law was caught on camera.

A video, posted at 9 p.m. in honor of the 9 p.m. routine, is a nightly reminder for citizens to lock their doors to help prevent crime.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, along with other law enforcement agencies around the country, posts the reminder on social media and ask people to check in to let them know they’re taking part.

Gulf Shores posted video to their Facebook page of “K9 Nitro, Officer Cowan and Officer Hancock getting warmed up and ready to apprehend any bad guys that break the law.”

The video shows the members of the Police Department in a hallway doing pushups with “Eye of the Tiger” playing in the background.

The video has been viewed more than 82 thousand times and shared more than 1,800.