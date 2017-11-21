When to book your holiday flights

The holiday season can be stressful for everyone, especially those traveling long distances. Avoid added stress by booking airfare when it’s cheapest and keeping your holiday budget in check.
Use this guide to figure out the best time to book airfare for Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Years Eve.
Thanksgiving
Date in 2017: Thursday, November 23
Good deal price: $270
When to buy: 65 to 55 days before departure
When prices skyrocket: 20 days before departure
Christmas
Date in 2017: Monday, December 25
Good deal price: $325
When to buy: 85 days before departure
When prices skyrocket: 20 days before departure
New Year’s Eve
Date in 2017: Sunday, December 31
Good deal price: $320
When to buy: 90 days before departure
When prices skyrocket: 14 days before departure