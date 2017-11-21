Where the Saints rank nationally

KLFY Newsroom Published: Updated:

Here is where the Saints rank nationally in some of the sports web site polls.

Sporting News: Saints 3rd – The first team in NFL history to win eight straight after an 0-2 start, the Saints will try to extend that record Sunday against the Rams.

Yahoo! Sports: Saints 3rd, same as last week – Brees was phenomenal during the Saints’ comeback win. It’s why he’s one of the greatest ever.

ESPN: Saints 5th, last week 3rd – Even if the Saints had failed to come back on Sunday, this season would have been a success. But overcoming a 15-point deficit late in the fourth quarter to beat Washington has turned this year into something special.

Washington Post: Saints 3rd, same as last week – The Saints suddenly can do no wrong, even when they find themselves trailing by 15 points late in the fourth quarter at home.

CBS Sports: Saints 4th, last week 5th – They showed that their future Hall of Fame quarterback could still win games with his right arm by rallying the Saints past the Redskins.

