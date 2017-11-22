Acadia Sheriff: Morse house busted for drugs; parish heroin and meth cases on the rise

(Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office)

ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY)- One suspect is in custody and detectives are searching for another after a house was searched on Hanks Street in Morse.

According to the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit, heroin, crystal meth, drug paraphernalia and cash was found inside a residence searched on a warrant.

“We are starting to see a drastic increase in crystal meth in our area as well as increasing amounts of heroin,” Sheriff KP Gibson said today.

(Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office)

April Oschmann, 32, of Morse, was booked into the Acadia Parish Jail for possession with intent to distribute heroin and crystal meth charges and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bond has been set at $30,000.

Agents have issued arrest warrants for a second person involved in this investigation. He is identified as 42-year-old Ashley Green. Green is wanted for the same charges.

(Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office)

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Ashley Green, call the APSO at 788-8772 or Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish at 789-TIPS (8477).

 

 

 

 

