After cancer, Jamie Bergeron thankful for work, music

Acadian Ambulance is treating Jamie Bergeron like a rookie. Despite his two decades as a paramedic with Acadian, Bergeron has spent two weeks going through orientation classes.

He’ll spend the next two weeks as a “ride-along” in a two-person, ambulance crew. Acadian even made Bergeron shave a scruffy beard and mustache that took months to grow.

But Bergeron couldn’t be happier. He battled colorectal cancer for 14 months.

Doctors cleared this accordion-playing paramedic to return to work Nov. 13.

“I feel great,” said Bergeron, who moonlights as leader of the popular Kickin’ Cajuns band. “You have to go through the reorientation process whenever you’re out six months.

“I never left the (Acadian) green. I love it. This last 14 months, I missed it.”

Bergeron celebrates Thanksgiving with doctors giving him an 85 percent chance of survival. This month also marks his 27th year with Acadian.

“Every day is Thanksgiving to me,” said Bergeron, 42. “I lived life good and hard before. Now, it’s even more.”

Bergeron was unsure about life in June of 2016, when he announced his colon cancer diagnosis to fans via social media. Paramedic work and a full schedule of weekend gigs for his Cajun/zydeco band kept Bergeron busy.

But he knew all was not well.

“I was passing blood,” said Bergeron. “I thought it was the lifestyle — drinking and eating boiled crawfish every night.”

Medical tests revealed cancer in his colon. Bergeron spent the next year going through three surgeries and two rounds of chemotherapy. He had 11 months with an ileostomy bag, a pouch that collected his stool through an opening in his abdominal wall.

The cancer treatments caused Bergeron to lose more than 50 pounds. He barely recognized himself in the mirror.

“The chemo was horrible. It’s doable, but it’s still horrible at the same time. I lost so much weight, I looked like a cancer patient, crack head.

“I looked in the mirror one day. I was like, ‘Something’s wrong with my eye.’ I was losing weight and never really noticed. My eyes were sunken in. I looked like a crack head.”

Bergeron could not work as a paramedic during his recovery. But he continued to play accordion at some gigs. His three to four hours on the bandstand were reduced to 30 minutes.

Many musicians stepped in to take his place. Fans — some of whom sent thousands of text messages, prayers and remedies from as far as Japan — still attended his shows.

“When I couldn’t do more than 30, 45 minutes of a show, those people still came out to see me and the band. I have a great band.

“I have a great support system, from family, friends, fans and work. I’m blessed.”

Jamie Bergeron entertains the crowd at the KBON Festival, held in October at the Rayne Civic Center Pavilion. (Photo: David Simpson)

Now that he’s back on his day job, Bergeron said his stamina is still not 100 percent. But “little breaks” during the day help keep him going.

He remains under a doctor’s care and will have more scans next month. Cancer and Bergeron’s celebrity has him in an unexpected role as a spokesperson for colorectal screenings.

“At least once a week, someone will come to me, ‘Can I ask you a question?’ I know what it’s about.

“The statistics are higher for colorectal cancer in Louisiana than any other state. It’s higher in young, African-American males. It’s bad especially in southwest Louisiana. I don’t know if it’s the food, the lifestyle or what we’re doing.

“They recommend you start at 50 years old. I recommend you start at 40 if you can do it. Look at me. I was 42 years old.”

Back in the ambulance and on stage, Bergeron is busier than ever. He continues to market his “Registered Coon Ass” seasoning and hot sauce at local retail outlets.

“Jamie Bergeron’s Rockin’ House Party,” a cooking and music video show that travels to locations throughout the area, debuted in August. The fourth episode, at City Lake Park in Eunice, aired a week ago.

Bergeron looks forward to more in 2018.

“I got to work in my work,” joked Bergeron. “I took on more stuff.

“How am I going to do this? I don’t even know. I’m busier than before. I don’t have time to die or be sick.”