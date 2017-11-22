Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore’s campaign spokesman resigns

(AP) Campaign chairman Bill Armistead says John Rogers has resigned as communications director. Armistead says the campaign appreciated “his valuable contributions to our team.”

Hannah Ford, the deputy campaign manager, is taking over press duties. Rogers confirmed to the Associated Press that he has resigned.

Moore’s campaign has been hit with accusations that Moore, as a deputy district attorney in his 30s, sexually assaulted or molested two teens and sought romantic relationships with several other teens.

Moore has denied the allegations.

Moore’s campaign has taken an aggressive tone in the press in recent days. In a press conference Tuesday, campaign strategist Dean Young and others lashed out at the news media and called the accusations “lies.”

___

12:25 p.m.

A group supporting Alabama Republican Senate nominee Roy Moore despite sexual misconduct allegations against him is fundraising off President Donald Trump’s near endorsement.

An email from Solution Fund PAC with the subject line “Giving thanks for YOU and OUR PRESIDENT!” notes Trump’s “last words before leaving the White House to celebrate Thanksgiving” included “strong words of support for Roy Moore.”

Trump all but endorsed Moore as he departed Washington on Tuesday. He discounted the sexual assault allegations and insisted repeatedly that voters must not support Moore’s “liberal” rival.

Two women have accused Moore of sexually assaulting or molesting them decades ago, when he was in his 30s and they were 14 and 16. At least five others have said he pursued romantic relationships when they were teenagers and he was an assistant district attorney. Moore denies the allegations.