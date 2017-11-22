Crowley will soon be able to “send the kids to Dairy Queen”

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY)- The “Rice Capital of America” will celebrate the grand opening of a new Dairy Queen this weekend.

The new restaurant, located at 19026 Crowley Eunice Highway, will hold a grand opening on Saturday.

The Crowley Chamber of Commerce and Heath and Dana Doucet, franchise owners of the new location as well as a Lake Charles DQ, will also be in attendance for the official ribbon cutting.

The Doucets said they decided to open a second location in Crowley closer to their home in Maurice.

