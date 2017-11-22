Dial Dalfred: Thanksgiving meal safety

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Thanksgiving is on the horizon and while many of you are still cooking, there are a few rules you should follow before and after the big day.

This Thanksgiving holiday many are out filling their baskets with last minute items making sure dinner goes smooth and no one’s left fighting over the last roll.

To make sure everyone enjoys the meal and all things leftover, here are a few tips.

“Just keep everything clean, wash your cutting board, knife, and all that good stuff. Just make sure you get it cooked all the way, too” said Kevin Dischler. He’s responsible for the main course, the turkey.

If you have the same responsibly as Kevin, remember, for every five pounds of your bird make sure to defrost for 24 hours in a refrigerator.

We asked a few people if they were cooking anything for Thanksgiving.

Trinity Mccurtis said, “Turkey, roast, ham, rice dressing…” Of course the list goes on and in most cases no matter how hard you try, you can’t seem to eat everything.

So we asked a few more people how long do they usually keep leftovers around?

Paige Lemoine of Evangeline Parish told us, “I have a rule, no longer than a week”.

David Mahfouz, who’s spending time with family in the Hub City said, “Through the weekend. [any longer than that] it gets thrown a gumbo.”

We both laughed.

In the proper time frame, those turkey parts and leftover deer sausage from your uncle would make great additions to that gumbo.

However, local dietitians recommend not eating leftovers after four days as the chance for food poisoning increases.

To assure your foods safety by refrigerating perishable items.

Uncooked foods like salads and sandwiches should be left in the danger zone, which is between 40° and 140° for as little as possible.

