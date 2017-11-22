Large crowds expected at St. Joseph’s Diner on Thanksgiving Day

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A local diner commited to helping the homeless prepares for the influx of people that the cold weather and the holidays could bring.

Rebeca Marroquin has the story.

“Serving 3 meals a day, 365 days a year, St. Joseph’s Diner is staying busy, and with the holidays coming up, they are hoping to provide help to those in need.”

“Ben Broussard (Director of External Affairs, Catholic Services of acadiana): “There are people in our community who are experiencing hunger and homelessness and poverty. And, as the seasons start to change, as the weather starts to change, uh, you know, their situation gets a little more serious.”

Catholic Services of Acadiana is a multi-service organization committed to social change. Their ultimate goal is to rapidly move people from homelessness into stable housing. With six agencies, catering to different needs, they believe homelessness should be rare and brief.

“Ben Broussard (Director of External Affairs, Catholic Services of Acadiana): “We serve 330 meals per day, breakfast, lunch and dinner. 365 days out of the year, right here inside the diner, and then our other operations are here to assist them as well in their need.”

Ben Broussard, with Catholic Services of Acadiana tell us that providing a hot meal is a great start to helping someone in need, get back on their feet. However, bBroussard says none of this is possible without their volunteers and they are always in need of more people.

“Along with St. Joseph’s Diner, we have five other operations that are in need of assistance, of donations, of resources. and so we would invite those who have a heart to serve, to get in touch with us and we can find a place to plug them in.”

“If you’re interested in donating some food, or your time, you can visit catholicservice.org.

Reporting in Lafayette, Rebeca Marroquin, KLFY News 10”