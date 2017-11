UPDATE:

LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) – Lafayette Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred overnight.

Officers responded to the scene in the 1000 block of E. Gloria Switch Road at approximately 11:00 p.m. Tuesday evening.

Police said that the crash involved a vehicle that went off of the roadway.

Lafayette Police Corporal Karl Ratcliff says at least two vehicles were involved and one driver has died as a result of the crash.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated.