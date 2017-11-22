Local business owners in Grand Coteau are providing Thanksgiving meal essentials for families in need

By Published:

GRAND COTEAU, La. (KLFY)- Local business owners in Grand Coteau are providing Thanksgiving essentials for those who need extra help during the holiday season.

The Flower Barn and J&J Exterminator have joined together to drop-off boxes of Thanksgiving meal essentials to 20 families.

The idea began with a Facebook post and grew from there. The owner of The Flower Barn, Dawn Mouton, wanted to give back to a community she says supports her so much. She began with the idea of preparing meals for one family and after the attention of the Facebook post, she received on-going messages and phone calls from those donating. Several families sent their personal story to her and she rallied her employees together to help make this act of giving happen.

