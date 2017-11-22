Local radio station gives out 100 free turkeys thanks to comedian Steve Harvey

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Several residents in the community will have a happy Thanksgiving thanks in part to one local radio station.

On Tuesday afternoon, listeners of Magic 104.7 lined up at the station to pick up a turkey for their Thanksgiving table.

Every year, comedian and radio host Steve Harvey and his community organization teams up with Magic 104.7 to buy and distribute turkeys for those in need.

Other local community organizations also provided bags of essential thanksgiving meal items to give with the turkeys.

Program director Jerold Jackson says the community is always united in times of need.

“We enjoy the community. This is a great culture. This culture and this town is about giving and about loving,” said Jackson. “And all of the different things that are happening in the community doesn’t matter because we all come together as one, especially during these great holiday times.”

This is the ninth year Magic has partnered with Steve Harvey for the event. A hundred turkeys were distributed this year.