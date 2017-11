LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) One person was injured in a shooting at a hotel late Wednesday evening, the Lafayette Police Department said.

The shooting happened about 8 p.m. at the hotel in the 2700 block of the Evangeline Thruway.

A man was taken to a hospital,according to police. The extent of the victim’s injuries aren’t known.

Police did not provide any additional details.

What led to the shooting is under investigation.